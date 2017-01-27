RBA League postponed to next month

By Brown MsyaniI @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Basketball fans in the city will have to wait a bit longer before witnessing this year’s Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League (RBA).

The RBA League, one of the major basketball events in Dar es Salaam, will now roar into life on February 11 instead of this weekend as earlier announced.

Dar es Salaam Basketball (DB) has postponed the league so as to give club officials ample time to reinforce their squads, according to DB information officer Peter Mpangala. In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Mpangala said the postponement was also aimed at giving clubs enough time to pay their participation fees.

Earlier this year, DB announced that this year’s RBA League would start on January 28 at the National Indoor Stadium in the city.

Mpangala said they also want to ensure all players have valid contracts with their respective teams.

“We want to make sure no player takes part in the league without a valid contract,” he stressed.

He said 26 teams would battle it out for top honours in the eagerly awaited league. Sixteen of them are men’s outfits and the rest are women’s sides.

He said this year’s league will be staged three times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the same venue.

He said there will be a lower division competitions which he said will pick and promote the best teams to the premiership division.

He said named JMK Youth Park as the venue for qualifying matches, which will also to be played thrice a week.

He named teams that have confirmed their participation in the league as Vijana City Bulls, ,JKT, ABC,Oilers, Pazi,Chui,Savio,Ukonga King, Magereza, Magnet and Kurasini Heat.

Mpangala urged the teams lined up for the league to embark on serious and adequate preparations for the league.

He called on team officials to ensure they organise many friendly matches so as to drill them

Savio’s key player Mohamed Yusuf said yesterday they were in good form to defend the league’s title .

as there is no team to stop them at the moment.