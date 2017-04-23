Rally winners feted by AAT

By Mohamed Ugasa @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Iringa. Winners of the 2016 motor rally season were awarded by the Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) in a brief but colourful ceremony held in Iringa on Friday night.

A total of 10 prizes were received by the winners with the exception of Jamil Khan who dominated the season to claim his maiden AAT title.

Khan is currently nursing a sick father, Hamidu, was represented by navigator Mysam Fazal.

Khan relished a comfortable season with navigator Zubeir Piredina and chief guest Gerald Malangalila presented the prize to Fazal amid cheers from the gallery.

Besides the overall winner Khan, second placed in the final standings Randeep Birdi received his prize from an AAT official Satinder Birdi who is also his daddy.

Fazal also received the second best navigation award alongside the winning driver Randeep Birdi.

Third overall in the standings was none other than Arusha Motor Sports Club legend driver Gerald Miller who consistently used Peter Fox for navigation. Khan again accessed the podium for group N cars award with his navigator Piredina while Deepak Kotak presented two wheel group winners Isaac Taylor and Monica Lymo with their prizes as well.

Said Baghoza and Ashraphe Ashraf won the group S2 prizes with presentation from Fahim Aloo.

Group S1 winners Charles Bicco and his navigator David Matete shook hands with prizes presenter Athumani Hamis.

Kilimanjaro Motor Sports Club emerged as the best club for the season and were awarded prize by the chief guest.