Rattled Enyimba desperate for CAF Cup victory

Johannesburg. Off-form Enyimba of Nigeria host cock-a-hoop Williamsville of the Ivory Coast Wednesday needing a victory to get their CAF Confederation Cup group campaign back on track.

Enyimba, the last Nigerian club to win an African competition, conceded three goals in five minutes when crumbling 3-0 at CARA of Congo Brazzaville two months ago.

Group debutants Williamsville came from behind the same day to hold Djoliba of Mali in Bamako and go top of the Group C table.

AFP Sport takes a group-by-group look at what may lie in store during matchday 3 in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Group A

If they can match the fighting spirit that brought three equalisers and a draw with Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Aduana Stars of Ghana could beat leaders V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The top-versus-bottom clash in Dormaa is a must-win home match for the Ghanaians, who have only one point after losing their opener at ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast.

ASEC against Raja in Abidjan will trigger memories of a 2002 CAF Champions League semi-finals thriller which the Moroccans won despite trailing 2-0 after the first leg.

Group B

Renaissance Berkane of Morocco, alone among the 16 title hopefuls in securing maximum points from two matches, begin life without star Ayoub el Kaabi against Al Masry of Egypt.

One of only two home-based Moroccans in the World Cup squad, six-goal Confederation Cup leading scorer El Kaabi has been transferred to Hebei China Fortune.

Berkane can use home advantage to collect maximum points while vastly experienced Al Hilal of Sudan are expected to beat pointless Mozambican visitors UD Songo in Omdurman.

Group C

Twice African champions Enyimba dare not slip up at home against Williamsville as they seek to become the first Nigerian winners of the Confederation Cup.

While maximum points could take the Nigerians to pole position, Williamsville would be happy with a draw, knowing they will have home advantage when the sides meet again.

Djoliba, the 2012 Confederation Cup runners-up, are another club in dire need of a victory and will fancy their chances in Bamako given the poor away record of CARA.

Group D

A six-match East and Central Africa club championship campaign this month should ensure Gor Mahia of Kenya are sharp for a home clash with Young Africans of Tanzania.

Gor, the first Kenyan club to reach the group phase of a CAF competition, have suffered a blow since matchday 2 with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere moving to Tanzanian side Simba.