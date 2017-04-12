Record breakers now give TSA hopes of top honours

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s swimming prospects are looking good judging by records smashed during the recently ended National Swimming Championship at the Heaven of Peace (Hopac).

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has released breakdown of the results, which shows that a total of 80 national records were broken by up-and-coming swimmers.

TSA secretary general Ramadhan Namkoveka applauded the swimmers for putting up stellar performances, which saw a host of them smash the longstanding national records while most of them managed to attain personal best times.

Namkoveka said breaking 80 records of the national championships meant that swimming was on the right track of development despite a myriad challenges facing the sport.

According to him, the budding swimmers are destined for glory on the international stage and urged them to continue training hard.

“We have been impressed with the way our young swimmers are making progress. Eighty records being broken this year means a lot for Tanzania. Swimming is growing really fast now and we can expect a major medal in the near future,” he said.

The TSA has already picked two swimmers in Celina Itatiro and Collins Saliboko to represent the nation at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games slated for July in the Bahamas.

“Celina and Collins will have a chance to compete against the best swimmers come July, but we have high hopes over the development of other youngsters over the next two or three years,” he said, hoping that they would field the finest ever athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He disclosed that 29 swimmers out of 172 who competed at Hopac, broke the national records. Last year, only 45 records were smashed.

The TSA official said the swimmers from Dar Swimming Club (DSC) broke a total of 28 records followed by Mwanza with 16, Morogoro International School (16), Taliss (16), International School of Moshi (2) while Hopac and Wahoo of Zanzibar settled for one apiece.