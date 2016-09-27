Reece fires 36 to win Arusha tournament

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Shah Reece punched the air in celebration after being declared the overall winner of the weekly competition at the Arusha Gymkhana Club on Sunday.

Reece won the trophy after beating off a stiff competition from the likes of Nathwani Jay and Mugwina William.

The Arusha golfer was playing off handicap 18 and managed return 36 stable ford points in the A Division.

His victory, however, was courtesy of the count back decision in which he beat Jay.

Omary Abby finished third having chalked 33 points.

Speaking after the tournament, the winner admitted to a difficult competition and promised to replicate the same performance in the forthcoming tournaments.

“It was very competitive and that’s why the A Division winner had to be obtained after the count back decision. I am optimistic that I will win the next tournaments,” he said.

In Division B, the trophy went to Neote Avtar Singh who was playing off handicap 19. He scored 38 points.

Nanabhai Ashik was forced to settle for the second position after losing on a count back decision. He also hit 38 points.

“It was an exciting performance, but earned the hard way. Ashik was a constant threat in the event, but I am happy that I beat him on count back,” Singh said.

Mugwina William had to settle for the third spot after managing 36 points.

The Division C title went to Tejan Bashir (handicaps 21) following a 38 points haul.

Kermali Aliabbas scored 36 points to take the second position in the division. He beat Kaijage Prudence on the count back decision.