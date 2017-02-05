Resurgent Azam FC play host to bruised Ndanda

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC and Ndanda FC square up today in a Vodacom Premier League match at the Azam Complex.

The Chamazi side will be looking to bridge the gap on leaders Young Africans and Simba SC. The match kicks off at 7pm.

Azam head into match on the back off a 1-0 win over Simba while Ndanda lost by a similar margin at the hands of struggling Majimaji FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium.

Azam are odds-on favourites to bag maximum points today considering their mental strength and home advantage.

However, Ndanda have a reputation of a giant slayers and the fact that they will be targeting to bounce back, Azam must expect a busy evening.

Azam sit fourth with 34 points, 15 off leaders Yanga, while Ndanda are placed 14th with 19 points after 20 matches.

Azam assistant coach Idd Cheche harboured hopes that they will build on last week’s win by flattening the Mtwara side.