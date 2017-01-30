Resurgent Yanga win to go top

By Suleiman Jongos @slei_jongo sjongo@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League top spot changed hands yesterday when resurgent Young Africans beat visiting Mwadui of Shinyanga 2-0 at the National Stadium to regain the league leadership.

Yanga’s Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa struck twice to give the defending champions the victory they needed to underline their quest for the title and wrest the league leadership from their traditional rivals Simba.

Chirwa broke the stalemate in the 69th minute before making it 2-0 for the hosts seven minutes to time. Yanga now top the league table with 46 points, one ahead of Simba.

On Saturday, Simba’s league title challenge suffered a huge blow as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of rejuvenated Azam FC at the same venue.

A goal by Azam skipper John Bocco is all the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions needed to silence the Msimbazi Reds and revive their hopes for the title.

In yesterday’s game, Yanga, needing a win to go to the summit of the top flight, stamped their authority right from the first whistle but had to wait until nine minutes after the hour mark to break the stalemate.

Chirwa, who was like a thorn in the flesh for the Shinyanga team defenders, capitalised on goalkeeper Shaaban Kado’s failure to hold properly a Simon Msuva thunderbolt to make it 1-0 for his team the lead.

The former Zimbabwe’s Platinum FC forward came into the picture again in the 83rd minute, this time with a tricky shot after beating two Mwadui defenders just outside the penalty box.

Meanwhile, Simba say they still have what it takes to emerge new Mainland champions when the league ends in April.

The club’s information officer, Haji Manara, said yesterday that their 1-0 defeat to Azam FC on Saturday was just slip up.

Manara said Simba, who were not impressive in their last three matches, would regain their winning run in their next match.

On Saturday, Bocco brought tears to the Msimbazi Street team camp with a goal that left Joseph Omogo’s men and fans puzzled.

Azam, who at one time seemed to have given up on title race, now sit third in the league standing with 34 points, 11 adrift of second-placed Simba and 12 behind league leaders Yanga.