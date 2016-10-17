By Dr. K.S. Gupta

Every bowler who bowls to a batsman has a run-up. The run-up is the distance the bowler runs from a marker which he places away and behind the non-striker’s wicket from which he will be delivering the ball.

As he runs to the bowling crease, a medium paced bowler will have a longer run-up while a spinner has a shorter one. Bob Woolmer, one of the finest cricket coaches whose compendium on the Art and Science of cricket deals with all aspects of the game brings up two very thought provoking questions while dealing with the Run-up of bowlers.

Were those who were great bowlers happen to have great run-ups? Or were they great because they had great run-ups? Woolmer recalls an incident. He was once observing West Indies seamer Vasbert Drakes, who happened to be just nearing the end of a superb career for Border in South Africa. Drakes seemed to be bowling too many no balls. Woolmer felt certain that the veteran could bowl even better. He asked Drakes to demonstrate his run-up on a field without stumps or any target at which to bowl. He told him to bowl as he would ideally like to-to deliver the ball at the precise moment be felt his momentum and control peak. Woolmer then watched to see if Drakes landed on the same place each time he delivered. In 90 minutes, the West Indian bowler barely landed on the same spot twice. He had simply never worked his optimum running speed out in his own mind. Drakes was running in, seeing the white line of the bowling crease approaching and then putting an extra stride before trying to get power behind the ball with his body rather than his momentum.

Many younger or inexperienced bowlers in their run-ups go through an almost arbitrary process. This is based on personal choice or chance rather than any scientific reasoning. The youngsters often mark out about fifteen longish strides from a point more or less in the vicinity they are likely to be landing. At net practices this approach becomes more pronounced with erratic approaches, alternating between energetic sprints of 20 metres and bored, lazy strolls of a few paces.

Young cricketers who having watched Shoaib Akhtar run in from 30 metres can be tempted into steaming in from a point well beyond their physical capabilities, arriving at the crease out of breath.

Aspiring spin bowlers have mistaken Shane Warne’s apparently leisurely walk to the wicket for lethargy. They do not realize that the Australian delivered his power from his action and exceptionally strong forearms and fingers. To imitate Warne by taking two or three steps instead of six or ten would drastically mess up their momentum.

According to Woolmer: “Inside about 20 metres, there is no ideal run-up that a coach can enforce or train. It is vital to get the run-up exactly right, to ‘groove’ it perfectly until, it becomes endlessly repeatable”. The mark at the beginning of the run-up needs to be hit accurately. There is no need to sprint flat – out from the very first stride. A bowler should hit his ideal running speed with about three or four strides before the point of delivery.

The run-up must allow the bowler to release the ball at maximum momentum and yet he is still able to control the delivery. Michael Holding in his young days, became known as ‘Whispering Death’ as he cruised in smoothly and silently, swaying as he ran, a sight many batsmen considered mesmerizing. Umpires confessed that they often couldn’t hear Holding arriving at the crease. The hustle and bustle with which youngsters bowl their deliveries today need a fluidity about them. Wes Hall had a long-curving run-up, working like a steam-train about to run over the batsman.

With regard to Shane Warne who cornered the limelight especially after the ball that bowled Mike Gating, it must be mentioned that batsman and spectators were used to seeing spin bowlers jog in, or at least walk in quickly before breaking into a short jog just before they delivered. Warne’s slow walk to the bowling crease, as intimidating as any 30 metres run-up by a fast bowler, seemed quite new. He had a phenomenal control over the ball.

A rough calculation some years ago suggested that during the 1997/98 cricket season, South Africa’s opening bowling pair of Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock covered a distance equivalent to three marathons just in their run-ups. A marathon incidentally consists of a distance of 26 miles and 385 yards. Cricketers who wish to emulate such bowlers must not be oblivious of the fact that bowlers who achieve international fame are first and foremost physical fitness ‘freaks’. They concentrate on physical work outs to build their tendons, muscles, bones and power. Simply imitating their modes of delivery with long run-ups without improving their fitness or stamina will prove hazardous if not disastrous.