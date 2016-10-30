Rising boxer ‘Dulla’ inflicts knock-down

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian new kid on the block Abdallah Pazi ‘Dulla’ Mbabe inflicted a knock-down on Chinese boxer, Zheng Chengbo in thrilling light-heavyweight bout that took place Friday night at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The knock-out did more than just stop the Chinese boxer, but once again saw the rising star did the country proud. It has also given us all a dazzling glimpse of a Tanzanian star in the making.

A punch of devastating power and deadly accuracy saw ‘Dulla’ grounding his Asian opponent within 2.32 seconds of the first round.

Pazi started the bout with quick pace and managed to send the Chinese down within seconds.

Chengbo managed to beat the referee, Ali ‘Champion’ Bakari, and continued with the fight while changing his fighting technique. Somehow, he managed to stop Pazi from throwing punches. But the Tanzanian found a way to corner the Chinese.

Four punches from ‘Dulla’ left his opponent bleeding through the nose. This time the Chinese could not beat 10 mandatory counts, and the referee declared Pazi the winner.

The Tanzanian now has 14 wins (13 by knock-out) and three losses, while Chengbo has six wins, five losses (3 by KO).

“I am happy to win the fight. It was not easy. Chengbo has hard punches with good technics, but I thank God for the victory,” said an excited ‘Dulla’.

“I now want more foreign boxers to fight me. I want to be the top boxer in the weight category.”

Chengbo came to terms with his defeat saying Pazi proved to be a strong opponent. “I made mistakes that gave him the chance to beat me easily,” he said. “He is a good fighter. But I am considering discussing with my promoter to see if I can have a chance to revenge.”

Meanwhile, South African boxer Jason Bedeman refused to fight Cosmas Cheka in the non-title welterweight international fight. Bedeman trainer, Manny Fernandez, said his boxer was not informed about the fight. “We knew about the World Boxing Federation (WBF) African title bout against Ibrahim Class,” he said.

“We trained and travelled all the way from Johannesburg to Dar es Salaam aiming for the top honours, not a non-title bout. We ask the promoter to discuss the matter,” Fernandez said.