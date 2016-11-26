Runner Simbu eyes major events abroad

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian marathoner Alphonce Felix Simbu has said he is all set to take part in several European invitational events next year.

Simbu, who finished fifth in this year’s Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil said yesterday he has earned a number of invitations from European marathon organisers since he triumphed at the Rio Games.

“I have several invitations, but I will figure out which ones to take part in when the time arrives,” he said.

Among the major races the Tanzanian marathoner has been invited to take part in are the Boston and London events.

He’s also lined up next year’s World Championship in London as part of his international programme.

The Arusha-based youthful athlete said he was encouraged by his Rio triumph, which proved that “Tanzanian runners can achieve in international races because of hard work and determination”.

Tanzania narrowly missed a medal in the Rio Olympic Games after Simbu finished fifth overall in a grueling 42km Marathon race, after he clocked at 2:11:15. He was one of the three marathon athletes from Tanzania who competed in the Rio Olympic Games.

The 24-year old, who made his debut appearance in the Rio Olympic Games, finished behind gold medalist, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.