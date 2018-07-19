Runners, Cyclists to ‘embellish’ Southern Circuit Tourism Expo

By MajutoOmary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Marathon running and cycle racing will add color to the Southern Circuit Tourism Exhibition-2018 which will be held at the Kihesa, Kilolo grounds in the Southern Highlands regions of Tanzania on September 30 this year.

Iringa Regional Commissioner Amina Masenza said that the event will feature sportsmen and women from Tanzania and neighboring countries.

The winners in the different categories would be awarded lucrative prizes to be announced later, the regional chief said.

The organisers will stage the ‘Southern Circuit Cycling Challenge’ competition for both male and female cyclists on September 29.

Apart from promoting sports, the events also aim at promoting tourism in the Southern Highlands region as well.

“We have so many tourist attractions in Southern Tanzania that include the Ruaha national park, the late ‘Chief Mkwawa Skull,’ ‘The Mbozi Meteorite’ – the world’s eighth largest meteorite weighing an estimated 25 tonnes – and others. So, we call upon sponsors to support the events in order to make them a success,” she said.

Incidentally, Chief MkwavinyikaMunyigumbaMwamuyinga (1855– July 19, 1898) – more commonly known as ‘Chief Mkwawa’ – was a Hehe tribal leader in German East Africa (now mostly the mainland part of Tanzania) who opposed German colonization. The name ‘Mkwawa’ is derived from ‘Mukwava,’ a shortened form of ‘Mukwavinyika,’ meaning ‘conqueror of many lands.’

The regional commissioner further said that the sports activities will start from this July whereby golfers will compete in the inaugural Southern Circuit Golf Challenge to be held on the Mufindi Golf Course.

The 19-hole tournament is scheduled to take three days from July 27 to July 29, and is to involve both male and female golfers.

Prominent golfers from the Lugalo golf club and Gymkhana club in Dar es Salaam, as well as the Arusha Gymkhana, Tanzania Planting Company (TPC), Kili-Golf and Morogoro are expecting to compete in the event.

“Apart from golfers from the mainland clubs and Zanzibar, we have been also invited golfers from abroad to participate in the event which is expected to be a real thriller,” MsMasenza said.

According to the regional nawab, among the golfers that are expected to compete in the event is the Iringa District Commissioner, Richard Kasesela, who is among the prominent golfers in the Southern Highlands region.