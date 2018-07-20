Runners, cyclists to color Iringa’s event

Iringa Regional Commissioner Amina Masenza said that the event will feature sportsmen and women from Tanzania and neighboring countries. The winners in the different categories would be awarded lucrative prizes to be announced later, the regional chief said. The organisers will stage the ‘Southern Circuit Cycling Challenge’ competition for both male and female cyclists on September 29. Apart from promoting sports, the events also aim at promoting tourism in the Southern Highlands region as well. “We have so many tourist attractions in Southern Tanzania that include the Ruaha national park, the late ‘Chief Mkwawa Skull,’ ‘The Mbozi Meteorite’ – the world’s eighth largest meteorite weighing an estimated 25 tonnes – and others. So, we call upon sponsors to support the events in order to make them a success,” she said. Incidentally, Chief Mkwavinyika Munyigumba Mwamuyinga (1855– July 19, 1898) – more commonly known as ‘Chief Mkwawa’ – was a Hehe tribal leader in German East Africa .