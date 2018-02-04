Ruvu Shooting take on Simba in revenge match

By Majuto Omary @mjutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ruvu Shooting Stars today face Simba in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League at Uhuru Stadium.

This is the revenge match for Ruvu Shooting that lost 7-0 in the same venue on August 26 last year.

The match is important for the two teams to enhance their chances in the standing.

Simba are at the top with 35 points while Ruvu Shooting are No. 12 with 14 points from 14 matches.

Ruvu Shooting head coach Abdulmatic Hadji said they know the importance of the match and believe its outcome will be positive.

“This is our first second round of the league matches; we remember that we lost with a big margin in the first round and disappointed our fans. We don’t want to repeat the same mistakes in this round. We need to be keen when we play against tough teams.”

He is confident that since players’ morale is high, they will show their mettle in the encounter.

“Our players are committed. They are in high spirit and have somehow got experience to play in the league. They are ready to deliver the goods although they are aware of an arduous task facing them,” he said.

Simba assistant head coach Masoud Djuma acknowledges that the task is tough although they have undergone adequate training.

As Simba seek three points, they take the encounter seriously and believe they will get good results.

“Since we know that they want to revenge, we are well prepared ahead of the encounter. Our target is to win,” said Djuma.