Rwandan hotshot set to join Singida moneybags

By Majuto Omary & Agencies @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Newly promoted Singida United are set to finalise the signing of Rwanda international Danny Usengimana.

Usengimana, who plays for Police FC as a striker, is expected in Singida today where he will put pen-to-paper for the new moneybags.

Usengimana, fresh from winning the just-concluded Azam Rwanda Premier League Golden boot for the second season in a row, agreed a deal to join Singida United in April in a reported $100,000 (about Sh200m), which will make him the most expensive player in the Tanzanian topflight league.

Despite both clubs opting to remain silent, the 21-year- old forward revealed to Times Sport that everything had been agreed and he will be officially joining his new club today.

“Everything is done, we agreed on everything and I am waiting for the season to end so I can travel to Tanzania to finalise the deal,” said Usengimana.

The former Isonga FC star will sign a two-year deal which will see him earn US$2,500 (about Sh5.5m) besides accommodation and a vehicle.

From his US$100,000 transfer kitty, it is reported that Usengimana will pocket US$40,000 (about Sh90m).

Before agreeing to a move to Tanzania, Usengimana, who has been lethal in front of goal since the turn of the year, had been linked with a number of clubs in the region and was even once rumoured to have attracted interest from a couple of Spanish second division league sides. “I had several offers from other leagues but I opted for Singida United because I believe the Tanzanian league can give me better experience and serve as a as a good stepping stone for me,” he added.

He won this season’s golden boot after finishing as the top scorer with 19 goals, while in the previous season he and APR’s Muhadjiri Hakizimana (then with Mukura) were joint winners after the pair finished the season tied on 16 goals.