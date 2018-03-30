SA, Zimbabwe golfers arrive for Easter Cup

By Brown Msyani @thecitizentz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. After days of preparations, the stage is now set for the Easter golf tournament, which tees off tomorrow at Sea Cliff Resort Club course here.

The 18-hole stable ford tournament has drawn elite golfers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and hosts Tanzania.

The much-anticipated tournament has been divided into three different divisions namely, A, B and C, according to the club’s golf manager, Elias Soka.

Organised by Sea Cliff Resort and Spa golf Club, the championship has been sponsored by ZMM Wines and spirits, Sea Cliff Resort and Auric Air.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Soka said some of the foreign golfers have already arrived in the Isles ahead of what promises to be a mouth-watering tournament.

“Golf enthusiasts should expect a major treat this weekend as a host of top players from four countries will be here for this year’s Easter tournament,” Soka said.

“Some of them have been here since Wednesday, fine-tuning at Sea Cliff golf club course. Golfers from Tanzania Mainland arrive here today (yesterday),” he said.

He said they have set aside hefty prizes for winners. He fell short of revealing the awards.

He named some of the golfers who will represent Zanzibar in the event as Jaco Venter, Natashja Davids, Mussa Foum, Kyle Veitch, Brendon Bigsset and Waldemar Bisset.

South Africa’s Jones Jonson, one of the foreign golfers who are already in the Isles for the tournament, says he enjoys playing at Sea Cliff club course.

For his part, Foum expressed optimism that he will outshine his opponents to snatch the title.

“I have had some lengthy training over the past few weeks,” Foum, who has been sparkling at various competitions lately, said.