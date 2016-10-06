Sailing body sets sights on 2020 Tokyo Games

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Sailing Association (TSA) hopes that it can groom sailors for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

TSA vice chairman Philemon Nassari said yesterday that Tanzania has a lot of brilliant sailors and that what they need is proper training for the forthcoming quadrennial showpiece, which will be held in Japan.

“We have taken part in several international competitions organised in Africa and did fairly well. We have a lot of youngsters who can make our country proud at the Olympics,” said the TSA official.

“What we need now is to get reliable sponsors who will support our cause. We need financial support to enable our young sailors train and participate in topflight events regularly.”

Robert Cunnane, who is a Dar es Salaam Yatch Club (DYC) member, echoed Nassari’s remarks, calling on the association to firmly focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We have many sailors who need proper training. They are capable of winning an Olympic medal, so I think the TSA should double its efforts in trying to form a strong team for the Tokyo event,” he said.

Tanzania last won an Olympic medal at the Moscow Games back in 1980 when Filbert Bayi (triple chase) and Suleiman Nyambui (5,000m) won silver medals.

Since then, Tanzania has been firing blanks in every edition with the best performance being that of Alphonce Simbu who finished fifth in marathon at the 2016 Rio Games last month.

Cunnane said that Tanzania is very fortunate to have an experienced coach, Penny Alison, who took part in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

“We have an experienced coach who can help our sailors qualify for the 2010 showpiece,” said Cunnane.

Cunnane said that his club (DYC) has been at forefront to support local sailors in technical and financial areas.