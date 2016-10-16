Samatta for African player of the year

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National soccer team, Taifa Stars, captain Mbwana Samatta is one of the 30 players who have been selected by the African soccer governing body (CAF) in the nomination of the African Player of the year award.

This is the second time for Samatta to be nominated in the African top football award as early this year; the player won the award for the players who based in Africa.

According to the information released by CAF, Samatta who play for KRC Genk of Belgium will join other prominent African players who play within and outside the continent. Some of the players include award holder Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who plays for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon who plays for Turkish Antalyaspor and Manchester City’s super star Kelechi Iheanacho of Nigeria.

Three East African countries have players nominated in the list. Apart from Samatta of Tanzania, the others are Kenyan Victor Wanyama who plays for Tottenham featuring in the English Premier League and Uganda’s famous goalkeeper Dennis Onyango who plays for South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns which have qualified for the African Champions league finals.