Sanchez missing as Arsenal lose at Bournemouth in EPL

London. Arsene Wenger’s miserable start to the new year took a turn for the worse as his Arsenal side -- missing wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez -- lost 2-1 at struggling Bournemouth in a game he admitted they “had to win”.

Hector Bellerin put Arsenal ahead shortly after half-time but Eddie Howe’s side mounted an impressive comeback, scoring twice in five minutes through Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe.

Defeat leaves Arsenal in sixth place, five points off the top four ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City later on Sunday, and without a win in five games in all competitions while Bournemouth moved four points clear of the bottom three.e. Wenger wrestles with problems on the field. (AFP)