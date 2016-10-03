Savio off to a flying start as JKT Stars, ABC fall flat

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizen.TZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Savio made Tanzanians proud over the weekend after a recording a hard-fought 75-72 win over National Engineering of South Sudan in an entertaining encounter.

Savio led the first quarter 18-12 but Edward Baku’s seven points in the second quarter guided the South Sudanese to a 41-33 lead at the halftime break that came no sooner for the home side that needed to regroup.

The third quarter was tightly contested, but National Engineering held onto their lead until Savio’s Yusuf Mohamed ran riot in the last quarter dropping 10 individual points to cut down the former’s lead and win their opening fixture eventually.

However, Tanzania’s ABC and JKT Stars (women) started the tournament on the wrong foot after losing to Rwanda’s Espoir 74-64 and Kenya’s USIU 68-61 respectively, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ugandan side City Oilers made light work of Kenyan side Ulinzi 93-55 in the highest scoring game to go top of Group A.

Stanley Ociti and Jimmy Enabu scored 16 and 13 points apiece in that order as the tournament favourites recovered from trailing 21-19 at the end of the first quarter to a spirited comeback that handed them a firm lead at half time 48-33.

Head coach Mandy Juruni rested his big guns thereafter including Kami Kabange and Ociti to give a chance to James Okello, Jonah Otim and Brian Ssentongo who completed the job against a rather tactically absent Ulinzi side who missed the services of Richard Osano who has been out of action for three years with a back injury.

In the other game of the day, debutants Patriots of Rwanda edged Ugandan university outfit UCU 73-66 with Nundi scoring a game high 20 points but it was not enough to save his side from defeat.