Serengeti Boys back in action

 

  • The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) told The Citizen the Under 17 national team would be under head coach Bakari Shime for the tournament.
By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@theCitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Boys will be back to training again next week ahead of the South Korea youth international championships scheduled to take place next month.

TFF youth development chairman Ayoub Nyenzi said the players preparations for the training camp were at an advanced stage.

Serengeti Boys dissolved their training camp after they were eliminated from the African Youth Championships by Congo Brazzaville’s through an away goal rule.

They won 3-2 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before losing 0-1 in Congo Brazzaville.

“It is good exposure for the players. And as you may know, we bank on this team for the senior national squad, Taifa Stars,” said Nyenzi.

He said TFF prepared the best training programme for the players to maintain their standard.

