Serengeti Boys coach eyes glory at Gabon tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Soccer crazy Tanzanians can finally start walking tall.

This is after Serengeti Boys secured a place in the two-week 2017 African Youth Championship (AYC) finals slated for Gabon from May 2.

The national Under-17 team booked the berth thanks to Caf who ruled against Congo-Brazzaville following an appeal lodged by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The Congolese fielded an overage player, Langa-Lesse Bercy, during the third round of the qualifiers when they eliminated Tanzania on an away goal rule.

Serengeti Boys won the first leg 3-2 at the National Stadium, but saw their qualification hopes go up in smoke after conceding a last gasp goal in the 1-0 away loss.

Nonetheless, Congo- Brazzaville’s attempt to cheat their way to the finals has finally hit the brick wall. Bercy’s contribution now counts for nothing.

Under Caf statutes, age cheating is an offence that can attract a three-year ban from future age group competitions.

Eyes on World Cup

Elated Serengeti Boys head coach Bakari Shime showered praise on the African football governing body (Caf) for making a fair decision.

Shime admitted that the Gabon showpiece will tough considering the teams that qualified, but exuded confidence that they have what it takes to cruise into the World Cup event, which will take place in India on October.

The Serengeti Boys have replaced Congo in Group B, which comprises favourites Mali, Angola and Niger.

“Finally, Caf has opted for a fair treatment of its members. I am over the moon and I am already thinking about the 2017 World Cup finals in India,” said a visibly delighted Shime.

“We don’t have to time celebrate this achievement. We just have to shift a gear in training because the finals are barely three months away.”

Shime added: “We have Mali and Angola in our group. These are renowned for producing fine talents, so it’s going to be a tough outing.

“This is our first time to qualify, but I am not worried because Serengeti Boys have shown the world what they are capable of. They put up stellar displays since the first round, besides they impressed at invitational tournaments in India and South Korea, so I am upbeat that we will be in India in October.”

Shime thanked the technical adviser, Kim Poulsen, TFF, government and media for working together to ensure the Serengeti Boys sail through to the coveted finals.

Serengeti Boys assembled for training last week after learning that Congo-Brazzaville would be disqualified after failing to send Bercy to Cairo for an MRI scan.

“There are 35 players at the camp now. Fifteen of them are new faces from the Airtel Rising Stars tournament. They will train together until when we make our final selection,” said Shime.

Training camp

The coach disclosed that the team would pitch a lengthy camp outside the country in preparation for the finals.

“Plans are afoot for the Serengeti Boys to camp abroad before the tournament. We have done this in the past and the TFF is still searching for the country where the boys will settle for further training,” he said.

The TFF president, Jamal Malinzi who is now in Gabon, said it was a victory for the nation, adding that they will name the country where the team will pitch a lengthy training camp sooner rather than later.

“We have really fought to get what we deserve. This is a victory for every Tanzanian. We are looking for a glorious participation come May,” said the president.

The road to finals

The Boys, most them, selected from Copa Coca-Cola and ARS, kicked of their qualifiers in the first round where they saw off Seychelles on a 9-0 goal aggregate.

Tanzania won 3-0 at home on June 26, 2016 before annihilating the Islanders 6-0 a week later at their home turf.

The victory set up a match against South Africa in the second round where Tanzania forced a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg before recording a 2-0 win in Dar es Salaam.