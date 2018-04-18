Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Serengeti Boys coach wary of Sudan threat

 

In Summary

  • Serengeti Boys go head-to-head with Sudan in the 2018 Cecafa youth Challenge Cup match in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-16 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, has predicted a tough match against Sudan this weekend.

Serengeti Boys go head-to-head with Sudan in the 2018 Cecafa youth Challenge Cup match in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday.

The Tanzanian boys, who launched their campaign in the regional tournament with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, need a victory on Sunday to book a place in the semi-finals.

The tournament, which kicked off last weekend, continues today with one match on the menu between Uganda and Sudan at Muyinga Stadium.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Twelve MCL journalists nominated for excellence in journalism awards

Twelve  journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi

1  hour ago

Over 30,000 girls to be administered with cervical cancer vaccine in Mwanza

Regional authorities here will administer at least 31,291 girls aged 14 with a vaccine to protect

  • News
    Children with autism suffer from teachers’ shortage  
  • News
    Negotiations still ongoing to determine fate of Bagamoyo Port project  
  • News
    Tanzanian diaspora sends home Sh1tr yearly  
  • News
    City building under scrutiny  