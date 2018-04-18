Serengeti Boys coach wary of Sudan threat

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-16 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, has predicted a tough match against Sudan this weekend.

Serengeti Boys go head-to-head with Sudan in the 2018 Cecafa youth Challenge Cup match in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday.

The Tanzanian boys, who launched their campaign in the regional tournament with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, need a victory on Sunday to book a place in the semi-finals.