Serengeti Boys coach wary of Sudan threat

Dar es Salaam. The national U-16 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, has predicted a tough match against Sudan this weekend.
Serengeti Boys go head-to-head with Sudan in the 2018 Cecafa youth Challenge Cup match in Bujumbura, Burundi on Sunday.
The Tanzanian boys, who launched their campaign in the regional tournament with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, need a victory on Sunday to book a place in the semi-finals.
The tournament, which kicked off last weekend, continues today with one match on the menu between Uganda and Sudan at Muyinga Stadium.