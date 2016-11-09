Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Serengeti Boys depart for South Korea

 

The Under-17 soccer event, according to head coach Bakari Shime, will kick off on Friday. However, he fell short of disclosing his team’s fixtures. Shime said the team will comprise 19 players and will be under seven officials.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Boys fly to South Korea today where they will feature in the six-day invitational youth tournament known as Seognam.

He named the players as Ramadhan Kabwili, Samwel Brazio, Kibwana Shomari, Nickson Kibabage, Israel Mwenda, Dickson Job, Ally Msengi, Issa Makamba, Kelvin Naftali, Ally Ng’anzi, Asad Juma and Syprian Mtesigwa.

Others are Kelvin Kayego, Mohamed Rashid, Rashid Chambo, Muhsin Makame, Shaaban Ada, Enrick Nkosi and Gadafi Saidi.

Shime exuded confidence that the boys will perform well in Seoul and attract more invitations.

“We have prepared fairly well and it’s my hope that the team will leave an indelible mark there,” the coach said. Shime said three players have been omitted for the departing list due to the fact that they are sitting O-Level examinations.

