Serengeti Boys win ‘promotion’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has lavished praise on the Serengeti Boys for their performance throughout the 2017 African Youth Championship (AYC) qualifiers.

The TFF president, Jamal Malinzi, described the Under-17 players as heroes despite failing to make it to the 2017 AYC finals on Sunday.

The Tanzanian boys, who had not lost a single match in the AYC qualifiers, suffered a stoppage time loss at the hands of Congo in Brazzaville.

The two sides tied 3-3 over the two legs of the third and final round of qualifiers, but Serengeti Boys exited the race for the Madagascar finals because of the away goal rule. The team, which is under coaches Bakari Shime and Kim Poulsen, won the first leg 3-2 in Dar es Salaam, but lost 1-0 at the Alphonse Masamba-Debat Stadium.

Besides praising the team, Malinzi disclosed that the entire Serengeti Boys squad will now be shifted to the Under-20 age category whose team is well-known as the Ngorongoro Heroes.

“I would like to congratulate them for their hard work. They worked really hard from the beginning of the qualifiers, but luck was not on their side. Even so, we are proud of their performance,” said the soft-spoken president.

He added: “We will not disband this team; instead, we will promote it to the Under-20 category straightaway. From the moment they jet into the country they will all be regarded as Ngorongoro Heroes players.

“We want to keep this unit together for the Under-20 tournaments, so the team will continue training and playing international matches regularly.”

Malinzi said they will soon start scouting players who will form the Serengeti Boys team for the next AYC qualifiers.

“As soon as our coaches arrive, they will be tasked to identify another crop of players for the Serengeti Boys team. We want to groom a winning team for the 2019 qualifiers,” he said.