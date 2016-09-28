Serengeti Boys wind up Kigali training, set off to Brazzaville

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-17 soccer team (Serengeti Boys) flies to Congo Brazzaville today oozing with confidence ahead of their decisive 2017 African Youth Championship match.

The Serengeti Boys, who have endeared themselves to the soccer loving Tanzanians, have been camping in Kigali, Rwanda since their 3-2 win over the Congolese at the National Stadium.

The team, which is under coach Bakari Shime, now needs a draw of any margin to cruise into the finals that will take place in Madagascar next April.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Information Officer, Alfred Lucas, told The Citizen that all players were in the right frame of mind heading into the showdown on Sunday.

“The team has trained intensively in Kigali and we thank God that all players are in top shape. We simply don’t have injuries to worry about,” said the TFF spokesman.

Lucas added: “They boys have the will and determination to reach the finals, so they have promised to roll up their sleeves and register the result we all want.

“We pray that the team manages just a draw in Brazzaville even though we all want them to finish the qualifiers with a bang.”

However, he admitted that Serengeti Boys were facing a tall order to see of the Congolese considering the quality they exhibited in Dar es Salaam a fortnight ago.

“We must keep our fingers crossed for them because they are facing the biggest test of their AYC campaign. The Congolese dropped hint of how dangerous they can be on their home soil,” he said.

Should they beat Congo on aggregate; Serengeti Boys will qualify for the youth finals for the first time, a feat that will go down into history.

The finals will feature eight teams, seven coming the qualifying series while Madagascar have an automatic ticket courtesy of being the host nation.