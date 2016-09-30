Serengeti boys braced for Congo

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Serengeti Boys head coach has declared his Under-17 team ready to face Congo in the second leg tie of the third round of the 2017 African Youth Championship qualifiers.

Bakari Shime is confident that the boys will complete the job in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The Serengeti Boys, who won 3-2 at the National Stadium about a fortnight ago, face a tough outing this weekend on away soil.

However, they need just a draw to sail through to the finals, which will take place in Madagascar next April. The top sides from the Madagascar showpiece will book their places in the 2017 Under-17 World Cup that will take place in India.

“The boys are psyched up for the Sunday match after a thorough training in Rwanda. They look confident to finish what they started in Dar es Salaam almost two weeks ago,” said Shime upon arriving in the Congolese capital.

“We thank God that all players are injury free and those who were serving bans in the first leg are back in the fold. We have a strong team here and I believe that we will clear this obstacle.”