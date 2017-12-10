Sh1.4bn facelift changes fate of National Stadium

By Majuto Omary ]@majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa has handed over the National Stadium to the government after six months of renovations that gobbled a whopping Sh1.4 billion.

The betting firm says it will continue maintaining the giant pitch for 18 months with the aim of ensuring that the stadium retains its international quality.

Renovations of the 60,000 seater stadium was done in two major phases, with the initial three-weeks period kicking off in June this year, and temporarily dedicated to the Everton-Gor Mahia friendly, which took place on July 13.

And soon after the Community Shield clash between Young Africans and Simba on August 23, the field underwent the second phase of renovation, which was supervised by a UK based company, CRL, together with some few local construction firms.

International standards

The stadium was officially launched in 2007 but since then, it had never been renovated, raising concerns over quality, whether or not it could continue meeting international standards.

“The playing surface was now wanting because it was a long time since its initial installation, and it was not maintained to meeting international standards,” said Gabriel Mwasele, one of the six local supervisors.

San Siro resemblance

Alessio Giovanni Roso from CRL construction company, who came last month for the final pitch inspection, has been maintaining many high-profiles stadiums in the world, San Siro in Milan among others.

Roso asserted that the current playing field is of international standards, same as San Siro and other most decorated stadiums in Europe.

Road to Afcon 2019

The renovation came just at the right time when Tanzania is in intense preparations to host the 2019 Under 17 championship, according to SportPesa director for Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas.