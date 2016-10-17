Shot in the arm ahead of Kili event

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. More than 100 disabled athletes will be fully sponsored to participate in 2017 Kilimanjaro Marathon.

The sponsors of the 10-kilometre race for the disabled, Gapco Tanzania, has pledged support for the athletes.

Gapco marketing manager, Caroline Kakwezi, whose firm has sponsored the race for six years in a row, said they will pay for transportation and accommodation of the participants hailing from Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

“We know that the disabled athletes have the right to take part in sports. We don’t want them to dig into their pockets for participation expenses and accommodation, so we will take care of that,” Kakwezi said.

She said the would-be race’s winners will be awarded cash prizes from the Sh10 million they set aside.