Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Simba, Azam FC to renew rivalry in Mapinduzi Cup

 

        Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League giants Simba and Azam FC will renew their rivalry in the Mapinduzi Cup, which roars into life later this month at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The two teams are in group A together with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), hosts Jamhuri and Mwenge FC, according to the fixtures released yesterday by Zanzibar Football Association (ZFA).

Group B consists of Young Africans, Singida United, JKU, Mlandege, Taifa Jangg’ombe and Zimamoto. Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile; Mtibwa Sugar, one of the regular contenders in the Mapinduzi Cup championship, will not compete in this year’s event.(Majuto Omary)     

