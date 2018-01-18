Simba, Azam battle for top spot in VPL

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The top spot in the Mainland Premier League may change hands today as the top flight continues with two matches on the cards at different venues around the country.

League leaders Simba, who have 26 points from 12 games, have a tricky fixture against Singida United at the Uhuru Stadium.

Newly crowned Mapinduzi Cup champions Azam FC will be at the Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma to face struggling Majimaji who sit 13th 12 points after 12 matches.

Azam tie on 26 points with Simba but they are behind on goal difference. This means they will be gunning for top spot against the Msimbazi Reds.

Simba have been camping in Morogoro since last week ahead of what promises to be a nail-biting encounter against fourth-placed Singida United.

With some order returning to the club, Simba interim head coach, Masoud Djuma has a full squad from which to pick the best possible team for the game.

“I have an injury-free squad. We are ready for the battle. This is our biggest game of the season after Young Africans,” Djuma said yesterday.

“We will, therefore, need to be at very best if we’re to get all three points, but we’re confident,” he added.

On the other hand, Singida, coached by former Young Africans head coach, Hans van Pluijm, also need the three points at stake so as remain serious contenders for the title.

And they are confident about their chances of denting the Mzimbazi Reds’ hopes of emerging new Mainland champions when the elite league comes to an end later this year.

They have 23 points from 12 outings and they appear to have what it takes to put Simba at bay today if their performance in the recent Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar is anything to go by.