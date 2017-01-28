Simba, Azam renew rivalry

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Vodacom Premier League continues this evening with leaders Simba SC and fourth-placed Azam FC clashing at the National Stadium.

The headline match, which was planned for Uhuru Stadium, was shifted to the 60,000-seater facility after the government lifted its ban on the use of the multibillion stadium.

Both sides head into the match on the back of disappointing draws during their previous league matches.

Simba, who top the table with 45 points, had hoped to open a four-point lead at the summit of the table, but Mtibwa Sugar ensured that the Msimbazi Street side dropped two points at Jamhuri Stadium following a goalless stalemate.

Star-studded Azam, who have 31 points from 19 outings, played out a barren draw at the Azam, Complex.

Both teams will be looking to return to the winning ways today with Azam hard-pressed to avenge their 1-0 first round defeat.

However, Azam may have a slight psychological advantage heading into this fixture having beaten Simba 1-0 during the Mapinduzi Cup final early this month.

A win for Simba will lift them to 48 points, five above close title challengers and defending champions Young Africans, who are on the side-lines until tomorrow.

The George Lwandamina-coached team will host Mwadui FC at the same venue.

Speaking on the eve of the eagerly awaited match, Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja admitted that the match would be difficult, but was optimistic of bagging the points at stake.

“We are facing a very tough opponent, but we will be all out trying to get the three points. Our target is to win and move closer to our ultimate goal,” said the Ugandan.

Simba, who last won the league in the 2011/12 season, will be hoping the likes of Mzamiru Yassin, Ibrahim Ajibu and Mohamed Ibrahim to be on top of the game if they are to unsettle the Azam defence.

Not to be outdone, Azam assistant coach Idd Cheche boasted that they would replicate the Mapinduzi Cup performance to beat the Msimbazi boys again.

“We are aware of the threat Simba pose. They will certainly employ a different approach on Saturday (today), but we’ve prepared to win,” he said.

“The lads are faring quite well at the camp and are inspired by their Mapinduzi Cup victory. I am confident that they will have the last laugh.”

Azam will rely on the services of skipper John Bocco, who has scored in almost every game against Simba, and Himid Mao who scored a stunner in Zanzibar.