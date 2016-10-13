Simba, Yanga cruise as Azam fall

By Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC maintained their grip in the top spot after crushing Mbeya City 2-0 in a lively match at the Sokoine Stadium yesterday.

Ibrahim Ajib and Shiza Kichuya were on target as the Msimbazi Street giants extended their unbeaten run in the Vodacom Premier League to eight matches.

They have now collected 20 points while their victims, who had vowed to snap Simba’s fairy-tale run, have 12 points from nine outings.

At the Uhuru Stadium, defending champions Young Africans returned to winning ways after thrashing Mtibwa Sugar 3-1.

Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa, who partnered with Amissi Tambwe, scored his first league goal for Yanga in the 43rd minute to give the home side a 1-0 halftime lead.

Mtibwa Sugar levelled the score in the 63rd minute through Haruna Chanongo, but Yanga responded five minutes later to make it 2-1 through Simon Msuva.

Zimbabwean Donald Ngoma registered his name on the score sheet with 10 minutes to go after completing a well-delivered pass from second half substitute Geoffrey Mwashiuya.

Azam slump

It was another match-day to forget for Azam FC as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of rampaging Stand United at Kambarage Stadium.

The Chamazi moneybags had contained the home team and missed a host of chances, but the Patrick Liewig’s men claimed the bragging rights in the 52nd minute with the solitary goal.

Stand United continue to pressure Simba at the top having collected 19 points from nine matches.

Azam are glued in the seventh place with 11 points out of a possible 24. In other venues, Mwadui spanked African Lyon 2-0 as Mbao FC thrashed Toto Africans 3-1 while Majimaji lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar at home.