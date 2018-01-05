Simba, Yanga deals with SportPesa to stay

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa Tanzania has said they will not terminate sponsorship deals with Young Africans, Simba and Singida United unlike Kenya’s side that has cancelled the deal with AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia after the government raised gambling tax rates from 7.5 to 35 per cent.

SportPesa is the main sponsor of Simba and Yanga clubs as well as Singida United in Tanzania. Director of Administration and Compliance of SportPesa Tanzania, Tarimba Abbas, said there is no reason for the three clubs to worry following what has happened in Kenya because the circumstances are different.

Tarimba said their firm is enjoying good cooperation with the government and enabled them to increase their income for 40 per cent since their establishment in May last year.

He said they are comfortable in operations and call all football stakeholders to corporate with them in their day to day activities.

“SportPesa Kenya has withdrawn itself from sponsoring sports. We would like to assure our partners and stakeholders that in Tanzania, SportPesa shall continue to honour its commitments to the development of football by continuing our sponsorships with the reigning champions Young Africans, Simba Sports Club and Singida United. Further, we shall commit to many exciting events in this year,” he said.

“Last year, was a successful one for our company. It’s with a sincere heart that I want to thank Tanzanians for receiving us and their continued support to us since the firm was launched here. We’ve had a wonderful experience here,” said Tarimba.

Tarimba urged Tanzanians to continue supporting SportPesa Tanzania since it is determined to develop football and directly change the lives of Tanzanians through different promotions.

“We are determined to make dramatic changes in the football industry and it can be seen through various aspects we have undertaken so far from youth football clubs and national stadium renovation that have cost us more than Sh1.4 billion.

Tarimba further thanked the media for the great cooperation they showed to the company through the Everton Club tour along with the arrival of the Arsenal Club legend, Sol Campbell though it was just two months after SportPesa’s official launch on May 9.