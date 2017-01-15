Simba, Yanga supremacy ‘over’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Azam Football Club assistant coach Idd Cheche has said the supremacy of the soccer giants Simba SC and Young Africans in Tanzania was over.

He said it was now Azam’s turn and they will make sure the team secure the best results corresponding to the huge investment they make.

Cheche and another Tanzanian tactician, Idd Abubakari, were entrusted with the team’s technical matters after the decision of Azam FC management to terminate the Spaniard, Zeben Hernandez who was head coach and his assistant, Yeray Romero.

The list also included the goalkeepers’ trainer, Jose Garcia, physical trainer, Pablo Borges and physician, Sergio Perez.

The Tanzanian tacticians were given the first task to beat Tanzania Prisons with 1-0 victory and later dominated the Mapinduzi Cup since the start and won without conceding a single goal.

Speaking to The Citizen, Cheche said he was familiar with Young Africans and Simba SC and knows the technical measures to win against the teams. With Cheche, Azam FC won 4-0 against Young Africans in group stage of Mapinduzi Cup and later beat Simba 1-0 to win the trophy for the third time in history of the tournament. “I’m an experienced coach in Tanzania, I played and now I’m a coach, I did not have bad team in early Mapinduzi Cup matches, we faced a few minor problems that made us to record poor results. We rectified them and later won the trophy. My target is to turn the table and Azam FC become the best team in the country, we invested a lot of money, but the results don’t reflect the investments, I know the way and through Mapinduzi Cup, we have seen the fruits,” said Cheche after the team’s arrival from Zanzibar yesterday.

Cheche also applauded the players, fans, members and management for the best cooperation in the league matches and Mapinduzi Cup.

“We have to continue with this unity in Tanzania Mainland Premier League as well as in Azam HD confederation Cup. We also have Caf Confederation where we need to show our prowess and write a new history,” he said.