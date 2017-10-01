Simba SC face acidic test of Stand United today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Stand United head coach Athuman Bilal has said their target is to win the game against Simba Sports Club at Kambarage Stadium in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Premier League today.

The match is expected to be the toughest one as each team claims they have trained enough and have strong players against their rival.

As Simba SC is fourth with eight points, Stand United sits 12th with three points from four matches they have played.

Speaking with The Citizen, Bilal said they looked forward to winning the game as their training was not for nothing.

He said because of that they were confident and expected to win. He noted that their previous results put them in a better position since the start of the league at the end of August.

“My players are confident and ready to give their best in the match. I know it will be tough, but we are playing at home and nothing will stop us to reach our target. We trained hard ahead of the match and we are ready to show our skills,” said Bilal.

Simba SC assistant coach Jackson Mayanja said victory was very important for them to continue with their mission to crown the title.

“We know that the match won’t be easy. We are ready for the encounter. The morale among my players is very high,” said Mayanja.

He noted that they were happy to see many of them fit for the encounter except Shomari Kapombe and Saidi Mohamed, who would not play due to injuries.