Simba SC face tough choices

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC face a tricky time to make choices of the foreign players they want to retain for the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League.

The Msimbazi Street outfit has nine foreign players on their roster, which is against the rules and regulations governing the Vodacom Premier League.

The allowed number of foreign players is seven, thus the league leaders have no choice but to release two of them.

However, registration committee leaders and technical bench members are reportedly not speaking the same language over who should be set free.

Simba assistant head coach Jackson Mayanja went on record recently saying the technical bench has nothing to do with the final decision of dropping players, stressing that it was down to the registration committee to decide.

The Ugandan tactician said the task of the technical bench was to prepare a report on which positions need foreign players.

“Our task was to prepare a report and suggest the areas we want top quality players to fill. However, the decision to drop players remains to be of the registration committee,” he was quoted as saying.

Simba signed a Ghanaian shot-stopper, Daniel Agyei recently, but are forced to drop him or Nigerian Vincent Angban.

They reserve goalkeepers in Peter Manyika and Denis Deonis.

Responding to a question over who the technical bench would like to be dropped, Mayanga said: “I do not have answers. The registration committee leaders will make their decision soon.”

However, an insider privy to the committee leaders, intimated to this paper that they opted to part ways with Angban, but the Joseph Omog-led technical bench vetoed the decision.

“The committee wanted Angban to go, but the technical bench said no, so they are still uncertain of the new signing’s ability, so we face a tough time to make the final decision,” said the source on the condition of anonymity.

Even as the technical bench says they have no final say, a member of the registration committee, Kassim Dewji, said they were waiting for the former to decide on who they want to work with in the second leg of the Premier League.

“We have no choice but to drop two foreign players, one of them must be a goalkeeper. Nonetheless, that is the task of the technical bench under Omog,” Dewji said.

According to him, they were looking forward to receiving a report from Omog on the players he wants to work with today before they work on the matter administratively.

Other foreign players at Simba are Juuko Murshid (Uganda), Janvier Bokungu, Mussa Ndusha (DR Congo), Laudit Mavugo (Burundi), Frederic Blagnon (Cote d’Ivoire), Method Mwanjali (Zimbabwe) and James Kotei (Ghana).

Simba, who top the league table with 35 points, will face Ndanda FC on Sunday as the premiership resumes.