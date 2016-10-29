Simba SC face tricky Mwadui

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland premier league continues today with log leaders Simba SC playing Mwadui FC at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

It’s been a tough week of preparations for the Msimbazi Street side who face increasing pressure from arch-rivals Young Africans seeking to narrow the gap as the contest hots up.

Simba SC go into today’s match with 29 points bagged in 11 games. They have not lost a single match, and the spirit in the camp is to fight to keep the unbeaten run.

In Mwadui FC, they face a tricky side that is down in the log standings at the 10th with 13 points from 11 matches. But they have so far proved to be an opponent not to be underrated.

Young Africans are also breathing down the log leaders’ neck with 24 points garnered in 11 matches. The title holders mauled JKT Ruvu 4-0 in a thriller played midweek Wednesday to narrow the gap to only five points behind Simba SC.

It will be very important for Simba SC to keep winning the next few games if they are to keep their city rivals at bay. Yanga are now clearly baying for blood after impressively winning the past two games by wide margins. And now Young Africans, who were early this week thrown into fresh turmoil after their coach Hans van Der Pluijm resigned, are in an upbeat mood since the Dutch manager’s request to quit was thrown out through the window.

For now, if there is need for any evidence that the Msimbazi Street side are more than determined to claim the title, it is in the fact that they are the only team that is yet to lose a single match in the pack of 16.

“We have no illusions about the task we have today. We are facing one of the strongest opponents in the league, but we have fully prepared to go back with three points,” said Simba SC assistant coach Jackson Mayanja.

“There is new enthusiasm in the club and we are going to win because our plan is take every game with the importance it deserves. This is our plan. To keep winning.

“Mwadui FC have recruited some of the best players around who may pose a genuine threat to us but we are ready for the battle and we believe we will come out with positive results.”

Simba SC will depend on hitmen Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya, Ibrahim Ajibu and Laudit Mavugo. Other on-fire Msimbabzi Street players are Muzamir Yasini, Mohamed Ibrahim and the team captian, Jonas Mkude.

Also in the list are Vincent Agban, Mohamed Hussein, Method Mwanjali, Javier Bokungu, Juuko Murshid and Mwinyi Kazimoto.

Mwadui FC acting head coach Halid Adam said they were determined to win the match to move up in their log standings.

“We are aware that this is one of the toughest encounters for us this season because Simba SC want to continue with their winning spree,” he said. “But we have assembled a strong team that will not be ruled out.”

The team will depend on striker, Paul Nonga, Jerryson Tegete, Hassan Kabunda and midfielder, Abdallah Seseme.