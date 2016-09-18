Simba SC’s juggernaut rolls on

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans and rivals Simba SC have stretched their unbeaten run in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

Yanga had an easy 2-0 victory against Mwadui Football Club at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga. The win moves them up to the second position.

Simba SC proved once again they mean business this time round and proved their mettle to sail through a tough assignment against Azam Football Club with a 1-0 victory at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The Msimbazi Street side stretches their lead with 13 points while the Jangwani Boys breathe down Simba SC’s neck with 10 points.

Young Africans opened the score in the fifth through Amissi Tambwe who did not waste a rebound from Mwadui goalkeeper Lucheke Mussa. The keeper failed to take Thabani Kamusoko’s header ball coming from a well taken corner by Juma Abdul.

Yanga had disappointing misses from Simon Msuva, Donald Ngoma, Deus Kaseke and Tambwe who wasted clear chances.

Mwadui were in a position to equalise at the end of the first half, but Miraj Athuman’s shot in the danger zone was saved by Young Africans goalkeeper, Ali “Barthez” Mustapha.

Mwadui FC started the second half with a bang and managed to force Young Africans to defend for about 20 minutes. Many scoring chances were created, but Paul Nonga and company missed.

The underdogs were punished through a second goal from Yanga in the 90th. Donald Ngoma made up for his early misses after he converted a superb cross from Haruna Niyonzima.

Young Africans assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi congratulated his players for the victory. However, Mwambusi also blamed his players for missing clear.

“We could have scored more than five goals in the first half, but our strikers let us down and utilised only two chances. We will work on that in the next matches,” said Mwambusi.

His Mwadui counterpart, Jamhuri “Julio” Kihwelu blamed his players for failing to score in the second half.