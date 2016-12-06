Simba SC stars on a knife-edge

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Six Simba SC bench-warmers face the chop during this mid-season transfer window after “failing” to impress the technical bench.

With the transfer window heading down the home stretch, reports from the Msimbazi Street club indicate that the league leaders will part ways with Manyika Peter, Dennis Richard, Abdi Banda, Haji Ugando, Awadh Juma and Musa Ndusha.

Under the Camerooninan head coach, Joseph Omog, the sextet had the first half of the Vodacom Premier League season to forget as they spent most of their time warming the Simba benches.

And club insiders intimated to The Citizen that the players are not in the Cameroonian’s plans for the second round of the league. “It’s obvious that most of them will be offloaded sooner rather than later. The league resumes in 10 days, so the club is looking for the best way to part ways with those who aren’t in the coaches’ plan,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“Most of them haven’t played a single match for the past six months, how do you expect them to stay at Simba? Just be patient, we will make it public soon.” The sextet fell further down the pecking order after the arrival of the Cameroonian tactician and it is highly likely that they will be handed their escape routes before the league resumes on December 17.

Manyika had lost his goalkeeping place to Ivorian Vincent Angban and with the arrival of Ghanaian Daniel Agyei; the youngster will undoubtedly become the third choice goalie.

Banda, who has one year left in his contract, faces a tough fight to regain his place as a left back following the rise of Mohammed Hussein.

Hussein has been in outstanding form this season, having played all 15 matches during the first round.

Banda last played for Simba on May 15 against Mtibwa Sugar in the final matches of the previous season.

Awadh and Ugando have also not impressed the technical team and have been warming on the bench for a long time.

Speaking with The Citizen over the fate of the sextet, Simba information officer, Haji Manara they would make decision on the players and announce it before long.

“Everything is going as planned before. We are optimistic that the kind of transfers and decision we take reflect the report by the technical team, so our fans should be patient. We will let them know who will stay soon,” said Manara.

He added: “The players still have contracts with the club, so we have to be wise in dealing with issues of termination.