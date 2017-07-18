Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Simba SC welcome lift of TFF ban on Manara

Simba SC information officer Haji Manara.

Simba SC information officer Haji Manara. PHOTO| FILE 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba have hailed as a step in the right direction Tanzania Football Federation’s (TFF) decision to lift the ban it had slapped on their information officer, Haji Manara.

The Msimbazi Street team officials said yesterday that it was encouraging to note that the TFF disciplinary committee appreciated efforts by relevant authorities and other stakeholders to clean up the mess in the national soccer governing body.

“It’s a good thing,” Simba official, who declined to be named, said.

Earlier this year, the TFF slapped a one-year ban and Sh9 million fine on Manara allegedly for misconduct.

The TFF disciplinary committee chairman, Tarimba Abbas, said yesterday that their decision to lift the ban on the Simba official was aimed at restorinjg harmony in the game.

Tarimba said his committee would like to see all football stakeholders, including Manara, participate fully in turning around the country’s football fortunes, especially now when the general election of TFF nears.

Besides Tarimba, other committee members are Peter Hella, Boniface Lyamwike, Billy Haonga and Kassim Dau.

The committee also has lifted a ban TFF had imposed on three Rukwa region football stakeholders.     

