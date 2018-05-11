Simba are champs after six long years

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It’s finally official that Simba Sports Club are the de facto Mainland Premier League champions after missing the title for the silverware for six years.

The Msimbazi Street boys have collected a total of 65 points which none of the other 15 challenges can garner until end of season. Simba’s victory is thanks to Tanzania Prisons’ victory against ousted champs, Young Africans, of 2-0 at Sokoine Stadium yesterday.

Tanzania Prisons goals were scored by Eliuta Mpepo in the 57th and Salum Bosco in 87th, respectively. Simba’s were last crowned with the title in the 2011/12.

During the five seasons of dryness at Msimbazi Street, the title was taken by arch-rival Yanga and Azam FC, both based in Dar es Salaam.

Young Africans’ loss means the squad remain in third position with 48 points after playing 25 matches. Even if it wins all the remaining matches, their total points would not reach those already collected by Simba, which still have a number of matches at hand. Azam FC are second with 49 points after playing 27 matches.

Simba’s assistant coach Masoud Djuma thanked players, members, fans and leaders for showing maximum loyalty to the team. “I’m very happy with the results. We worked hard and smart. The league has not been easy. As we celebrate, let’s keep in mind that we have a huge task of defending the title in the next season. They will also represent Tanzania in the African Champions League,” he said over the phone.

Djuma said they were still having matches in the league, saying they want to maintain the unbeaten record in the entire season. Simba will tomorrow face Singida United at the Namfua Stadium.