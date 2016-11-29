Simba back eyes title after committing future to club

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC defender Mohamed Hussein says he feels galvanised to deliver for the Msimbazi Reds after inking a new contract.

The 21-year-old left full back, who signed a two-year extension last week, was entering into his last six months of his contract, thus attracting interests for rival clubs.

However, Simba fended off all attempts to lure him out of the den and tied the defender on a reported Sh30 million deal.

Hussein said he was delighted to stray put at the Msimbazi Street outfit where he has developed to become an accomplished defender.

According to him, he is indebted to the club for making him one of the best players in the country, thus he would repay them on the pitch.

“My contract was to expire in the six months’ time, but the management did not want to let me go and we agreed on a two-year deal,” he said.

“Of course, I heard of some interests on me, but I am a Simba player now for the next two seasons. I am happy here and I promise give my 100 per cent performance on the pitch. “The new contract has galvanised me to set high individual and club goals. I really believe that I have an obligation of repaying the club for showing such faith in me.

Hussein exuded confidence that Simba will come back stronger when the Vodacom Premier resumes.

“We have a good team that can end the trophy drought. We have started training and hopefully, we will finish the job perfectly. It has been a long time since Simba last won the league, so we want to give our fans that present,” he said.

The last time Simba won the premiership was the 2011/12 season. They now top the log with 35 points followed closely by Young Africans (33) and Azam FC with 25.