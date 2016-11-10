Simba caged again, Azam stroll

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC are in trouble. They slumped to the second straight defeat after losing 2-1 to Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya yesterday.

Victor Hangaya scored a second half brace to silence the Msimbazi Street giants who had broken the deadlock in the 41st minute through Jamali Mnyate.

The loss came barely 78 hours after losing their first match of the 2016/17 Vodacom Premier League to minnows African Lyon. They conceded a 1-0 defeat at their base--Uhuru Stadium.

However, they will still be delighted that they will be at the summit of the 16-team league at least until the second half of the season kicks off in January, 2017.

They top the table with 35 points garnered from 15 matches. However their five-point lead may be cut down to two should defending champions, Young Africans, beat Ruvu Shooting today. Yanga, who sit second with 30 points, host the army-owned team at Uhuru Stadium. The visitors have one of the poorest records against the champions.

Simba made a bright start to the match, hoping to bounce back from Lyon??s defeat, but the hosts’ defence Salum Kimenya did well to thwart dangerous moves for a better part of the first half. Prisons seldom threatened the Simba area and their game strategy was punished in the 41st minute when Shiza Kichuya’s pass was converted by Mnyate.

After the break, Prisons looked a different side as they launched a series of attacks on the Simba goal.

Prisons efforts paid off three minutes into the second half after Kimenya delivered a teasing cross that Hangaya easily headed home.

Cheered by hundreds of their fans, Prisons scored the winner in the 68th minute.

Azam bounce back

In Shinyanga, Azam FC recovered from their Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Mbao FC with a 4-1 annihilation of Mwadui FC at Mwadui Complex.

The reigning Kagame Cup champions, who have not been consistent this season, scored their goals via John Bocco, Shabaan Idd (2), Francisco Zekumbawira and Salum Kabunda.