Simba caged in charity match

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A charity match pitting legislators supporting Young Africans and Simba SC ended in favour of the former who plundered a 5-2 win at the National Stadium yesterday.

The match was meant to raise funds for victims of the Kagera earthquake, which claimed 19 lives and left hundreds in dire need for food and shelter.

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake happened on September 10.

Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), the publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti, donated Sh10 million to the National Assembly Fund on Saturday. In a match whose chief guest was Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, the legislators representing Yanga kicked off with a bang, putting the Simba goal under pressure.

Their efforts paid off in the third minute when Hamis Sadifa planted the ball home to give Yanga an early lead.

Two minutes later, Yanga doubled their lead through Mohammed Mchengerwa, leaving the Simba side with an early shock.

Mchengerwa returned to haunt Simba in the eighth minute with a clinical finish off Mwigulu Nchemba’s pass. The Simba legislators were forced into a 13th minute substitution after injured Aziz Aboud failed to continue with the match.

His place was taken by Fratey Mbesey, a change that revived Simba’s hopes of overturning the score.

Cosato Chumi pulled one goal back, capitalising on a good pass from Hamis Kigwangala.

However, their celebrations did not last long as Nchemba who was a thorn in the flesh of Simba’s defenders, scored the fourth goal for Yanga in the 25th minute.

Nchemba, who is also the Home Affairs minister, took the score beyond Simba’s reach in the 28th minute with a superb goal.