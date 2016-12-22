Simba hit hard over work permits

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC and Azam will be racing against time to have their players available for this weekend’s Vodacom Premier League fixtures.

This comes after the government imposed a ban on their foreign players and technical bench members for working in the country unlawfully.

Simba have six players and three technical bench officials banned to executed their duties while the Chamazi side’s four players are likely to watch their weekend match from the stands.

Late reports had it that the club’s top officials Saad Kawemba (Azam) and Patrick Kahemele (Simba) were being questioned by immigration officials over the matter.

Simba are the biggest losers for they may lose six of their dependable players and coaches for the match against JKT Ruvu on Saturday.

According to immigration officials, the clubs would take at least a week to complete the process, which means the players without work permits will definitely not play this weekend.

There were calls for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to deduct Simba’s points for fielding players without work permits during their 2-0 win over Ndanda FC on Sunday.

Speaking yesterday, Dar es Salaam Regional Immigration Officer (RIO), John Msumule named the Simba players who will have to wait until their issues are sorted out as Javier Bokungu (DR Congo), Goue Blagnon (Cote d’Ivoire) and Laudit Mavugo (Burundi).

Others are Daniel Agyei from Ghana, James Kotei (Ghana) and Method Mwanjale (Zimbabwe). He named the club officials who will have to stop executing their duties as head coach Joseph Omog (Cameroon), assistant coach Jackson Mayanja (Uganda) and Kenyan goalkeepers’ trainer, Abdul Idd Salim.

For Yanga, all players and coaches have secured their work permits, but club’s technical director’s permit will expire in four days’ time.

“There is no big problem with Yanga, all their players have been cleared. Simba and Azam must act now if they want to use their players and coaches for the remaining league matches,” he said.