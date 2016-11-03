Simba on the roll as Yanga fall

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have become a formidable force. They are crushing teams at will and are threatening to go the first leg unbeaten.

A first-half goal from the spot-kick by in-form Shiza Kichuya was all they needed to stretch their unbeaten record to 13 matches. They beat Stand United at Kambarage Stadium yesterday.

Simba have now opened an eight-point gap between them and second-placed Young Africans who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mbeya City at the Sokoine Stadium.

The Premier League leaders, who have not won the league in four seasons, top the table with 35 points followed by Yanga with 27 from a similar number of matches.

Hassan Mwasapili gave Mbeya City the lead in the sixth minute before Kenny Ally doubled the advantage in the 36th minute.

However, Zimbabwe international Donald Ngoma scored what remained to be a consolation on the stroke of halftime.

Mbeya City took their points to 19 from 14 matches and now occupy the sixth place.

Azam FC, who are steadily rediscovering their rhythm, secured a 1-0 victory over Toto Africans at the Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, thanks to Shaaban Idd’s long range strike in the 81st minute.

It was their first win over the ailing Mwanza team since they won promotion to the topflight in 2008.

Azam climbed to the third place with 22 points having played 13 games. They unseated Stand United on goal difference.

In other matches, Ndanda FC took full advantage of their Nangwanda Stadium to beat Tanzania Prisons 1-0 as Ruvu Shooting bounced back with a similar win over African Lyon at Chamazi Complex.

In Songea, Majimaji FC recorded a rare win when they beat fellow strugglers JKT Ruvu 1-0.