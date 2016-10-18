Simba pay price for derby chaos

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has descended heavily on Simba SC following crowd trouble that saw chairs ripped off and gates pulled down during their premiership match against Young Africans on October 1.

Information availed to The Citizen from the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, show that Simba will have to part with Sh402, 285, 198 as the cost of maintenance of the multi-billion National Stadium.

The Msimbazi Street fans reacted violently, ripping off chairs and hurling them onto the running track during the derby.

They were protesting a controversial goal by Amissi Tambwe and sending off captain Jonas Mkude.

While Simba will be paying for more than the gate revenue, which roughly stood at Sh350m, their nemesis will pay Sh1.2m only for maintenance of the entrance gate, which were purportedly pulled down by their fans.

Simba secretary general Patrick Kahemele confirmed receipt of the government’s break down of the maintenance cost yesterday, revealing that it stood at over Sh400m.

“Yes, we have received the latter from the government showing the breakdown of the damage at the stadium. The amount is over Sh400m and that’s too much,” Kahemele said.

“Currently, Simba can’t pay this amount, the club does not have enough money to pay in cash, but we have requested them to allow us to conduct our cost analysis and repair the damaged areas.”

Kahemele stressed: “What we can do is to repair the stadium, especially those areas that our fans damaged. We have a quality contractor who will charge us inexpensively to do the maintenance, so we are waiting for the government to respond to our request. “We have dully informed them about our financial situation and they know that we can’t pay it, so it is up to them to weight our request.”

According to him, they have requested the government to release their share of the gate collection so that they can use it to repair the stand and gates.

The match fetched Sh 357,397,000 and Simba SC was entitled to 20 per cent of the amount, which is roughly Sh50m while Yanga , who were the host team, were to walk away with Sh90m , which is 40 per cent of the collection.

Acting director of sports in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Alex Mkeyenge, said they have received Simba’s letter requesting to repair the stadium themselves.