Simba play Mbao FC in VPL match

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club are back in business today when they take on Mbao FC in the Mainland Vodacom Premier league at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Club’s captain Jonas Mkude said that they need to beat their visitors to maintain their 100 per cent record running in the league.

“We need to win every match we play to maintain our unbeaten record,” Mkude was quoted as saying by the media yesterday.

“We are in a very best rhythm, much determined to win the league title this summer, after missing it for four consecutive seasons,” he was quoted as saying.

Having beaten Kagera Sugar 2-0 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the Joseph Omog’s boys are reported to be in a good mood, buoyed up by their continued winning streak in the league.

Club’s leading scorer Shiza Kichuya, who was named as the best player of last month, will be among key players to lead the Msimbazi club against little known Mbao, who are making their debut appearance in the lucrative league.

However, Simba should not expect an easy going as Mbao have had an impressive record despite making their first appearance.

Having beaten Toto Africa 3-1 in their recent league assignment, Mbao will also be looking for an away win to surprise 80-year old Simba that football is unpredictable, anything can happen.

Out of their ten matches they have played so far, Mbao have managed to three wins and draws, losing the rest of their outings.

Simba under Cameroonian Omog are currently leading the table with 23 points from nine matches they played. The former Azam FC coach, Omog does not want to lose points in any match they face in order to accomplish their title mission.

“We do not want to lose points because it will destroy our title mission,” said Omog.