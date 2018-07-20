Simba recruit Belgian coach on a one year contract

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club has signed one year contract with Belgianm tactician, Patrick Aussems ahead of the next Mainland Tanzania Premier League and African Champions League season.

Aussems replaces former French tactician, Pierre Lechantre who served the team for six months and the club officials were not ready to sign new contract.

Simba’s acting President, Salim “Try Again” Abdallah, led the club leaders in the signing ceremony held at the Serena Hotel in the city.

Salim said they have been satisfied with the experiences of Aussems due to the fact that he is familiar with the football in the Afrin continent. Aussems had also trained with AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville, KSA Cameroon of Cameroon, Al Hilal as well as Benin’s technical director.

He also trained with Shenzhen Rubu, Nepal, Sainte Louisienne, ES Troyes AC, Chengdu Blades and many other teams.

“Aussems has experience in African football and across the African continent, we believe he will take us to where we have targeted in the country as well as in the continent, we have recruited the best players ahead of both local and international competitions,” said Salim.

For his part, Aussems was happy to join the team and called for cooperation in order to make the club successful in all tournaments.

“My target is to see the club do the best in all tournaments, I believe unity is the key to reach the targets for both players, technical bench and leaders,” said Aussems.