Simba roar as Azam lose more ground

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC returned to the summit of the Vodacom Premier League after mauling Ndanda FC 2-0 at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara yesterday.

Second half goals from Muzamil Yassin and Mohamed Ibrahim secured Simba’s hard-fought victory to dislodge Yanga from the top spot they claimed for barely 24 hours.

Yanga thrashed hapless JKT Ruvu 3-0 at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday and they must have been keeping their fingers crossed for their bitter rivals to drop points against the stubborn Mtwara side.

However, their prayers got a negative response and Simba now top the 16-team league with 38 points, two above defending champions Yanga.

Another attention-grabbing match was at Uhuru Stadium where Azam FC were frustrated by African Lyon when they fought to a goalless draw.

The two sides also drew in the first leg when Azam swooped late to make the scoreboard read 1-1 the Chamazi facility.

The barren draw against the lowly team has left many questioning Azam’s title chances this season. They have fallen 12 points from the top team with 14 games remaining.

In Mbeya, Tanzania Prisons made a good use of their home venue, Sokoine Stadium, after beating struggling Majimaji FC 1-0 while Mwanza’s Mbao FC humbled Stand United 1-0 at the Kirumba Stadium.

However, the match that saw thousands of fans glued to their TV sets was in Mtwara where Ndanda kicked off the match on a high tempo and nearly drew the first blood early on.

Hamis Rifat should have given his side the lead as early as in the first minute, but with goalie Daniel Agyei at his mercy, he blasted the shot wide.

Ndanda swarmed the Simba goal area a minute later, but Paul Ngalema’s hastily taken shot was well saved by Agyei, who was making his debut for the Msimbazi Reds.

After early scares, Simba retook control of the match and launched a series of attacks that however did not bear fruit until the interval.

In the second half, Ndanda looked solid enough to hold on the draw, but suffered a blow in the 52nd minute when they lost defender Hemed Khoja to an injury.

He was replaced by Benito John.

Khoja’s absence was clearly noticed as Simba started unsettling the Ndanda back-line easily and in the 63rd minute they opened the scoring via Yassin whose power-packed drive flew directly to the net.

After the goal, Ndanda looked disorganized in their search for an equaliser, allowing Simba to prowl their area frequently.